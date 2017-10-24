BPE opens financial bid for mining subsidiaries, technical consultants for power sector – WorldStage
|
SundiataPost
|
BPE opens financial bid for mining subsidiaries, technical consultants for power sector
WorldStage
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), on Tuesday in Abuja opened financial bids for five subsidiaries of the Nigerian Mining Corporation (NMC) and technical consultants for power sector monitoring in the country. The Director-General of the Bureau, …
Power: BPE Enlists Third-party Performance Evaluators for Gencos, Discos
BPE To Appoint Consultants To Monitor Power Generation, Distribution Firms' Performances
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!