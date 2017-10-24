Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BPE opens financial bid for mining subsidiaries, technical consultants for power sector – WorldStage

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


SundiataPost

BPE opens financial bid for mining subsidiaries, technical consultants for power sector
WorldStage
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), on Tuesday in Abuja opened financial bids for five subsidiaries of the Nigerian Mining Corporation (NMC) and technical consultants for power sector monitoring in the country. The Director-General of the Bureau, …
Power: BPE Enlists Third-party Performance Evaluators for Gencos, DiscosTHISDAY Newspapers
BPE To Appoint Consultants To Monitor Power Generation, Distribution Firms' PerformancesSundiataPost (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.