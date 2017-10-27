Brace for hail‚ downpours in Gauteng – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Brace for hail‚ downpours in Gauteng
Times LIVE
An alert for severe thunderstorms‚ hail‚ heavy downpours and strong winds has been issued for parts of Gauteng and five other provinces on Friday afternoon. The South African Weather Service said storm activity would also affect the north-eastern parts …
Severe storm expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga & Limpopo
Severe thunderstorms expected in Limpopo, North West, Gauteng today
Brace for stormy weather this afternoon – SA Weather Service
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!