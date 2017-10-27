Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bracket: Just Like That feat. Korede Bello [Music]

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Bracket have just dropped a new tune and they call it “Just Like That”. This one is a collaboration as they feature Mavin Records Afro-pop star Korede Bello. The evergreen duo consisting of Obumneme Ali a.k.a. “Smash” and Nwachukwu Ozioko a.k.a. “Vast”, do know how to put smiles in the faces of their fans and […]

Bracket: Just Like That feat. Korede Bello [Music]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.