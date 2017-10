Breaking: Aisha Buhari replies Misau, says “I’m still using my personal cars”

By Anthony Ogbonna

First Lady and wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has reacted to the claim made by the lawmaker representing Bauchi State, Senator Isah Misau, saying she received two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) from the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

Mrs. Buhari who debunked the claim on Thursday through in a tweet, however said that she is still using her personal cars, contrary to the claims by the Senator.

Recall that Senator Misau had, during his reappearance before the Senate Committee on Ethics which is investigating his allegations against the Inspector-General of Police, said that the IGP bought the two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for Mrs. Buhari’s personal use.

According to him, “I still have some of those papers that the IG himself submitted to the court where the first lady (Mrs Buhari), through her ADC, requested for a Toyota Hiace and one Siena.

“The same day that the ADC wrote, the IGP minute that she should be given two jeeps and it is not part of the appropriation. If you look at the appropriation, there is nowhere they said the first lady should be given two jeeps.”

But the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in the tweet, denied the claims saying: “I am still using my personal cars”.

