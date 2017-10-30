Breaking: Buhari at APC Caucus meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Chairman APC, John Oyegun, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister for Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi and others at the APC Caucus meeting at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja Monday night.

