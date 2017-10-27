Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Catalonia declares independence from Spain

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Catalonia’s parliament has declared independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government, which at the same time was preparing to impose direct rule over the region. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy immediately called for calm and said the rule of law would be restored. The motion passed in the regional parliament in Barcelona which […]

