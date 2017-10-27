Breaking: Court awards N40m against El Rufai, Police over Chocolate City CEO detention – Vanguard
Breaking: Court awards N40m against El Rufai, Police over Chocolate City CEO detention
ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, awarded N40million cost against Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state and the Nigerian Police Force for illegally detaining the Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City Entertainment, Mr. Audu Maikori.
