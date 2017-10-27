Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Court awards N40m against El Rufai, Police over Chocolate City CEO detention

Vanguard

Breaking: Court awards N40m against El Rufai, Police over Chocolate City CEO detention
Vanguard
ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, awarded N40million cost against Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state and the Nigerian Police Force for illegally detaining the Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City Entertainment, Mr. Audu Maikori.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

