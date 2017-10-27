Breaking: Court awards N40m against El Rufai, Police over Chocolate City CEO detention

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, awarded N40million cost against Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state and the Nigerian Police Force for illegally detaining the Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City Entertainment, Mr. Audu Maikori. Justice John Tsoho upheld a fundamental rights enforcement suit Maikori filed before the high court. Respondents in […]

