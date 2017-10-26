BREAKING: Dambazau absent as Buhari presides over FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the rescheduled Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. The meeting is holding at the Council Chambers in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau is conspicuously absent. The meeting which started exactly 10:55am, however, has in attendance Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, Attorney […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

