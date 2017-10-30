Breaking: EFCC, ICPC to investigate sacked Babachir, Oke – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE presidency has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, will go ahead to investigate the sacked Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ambassador Wale Oke.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Shehu Garba in a statement Monday night said that President Buhari was committed to the rule of law and will not shield anyone from investigation.

Malam Shehu said that for those who had asked what next after Babachir and Oke were axed from their positions, that the President has taken the administrative action.

According to him, “All other actions will be taken by relevant government agencies. The position of the President therefore is that investigation agencies which have already commenced the investigation of the two officers removed from office will go on with their work of investigation without any interference or hindrance.

“The President who is fully conversant with the provisions of the constitution will not stop the investigation of anyone because he has no such power under our laws. This is a decision of the Supreme Court.

“The President under our laws can, through the Attorney General enter a nolle prosequi to stop an on-going trial. He may upon conviction, order a pardon.

“Beyond these, the president cannot order investigation agencies to not investigate anyone and does not intend to do in this, or any other circumstance.

“Based on his wish and desire for a strict observance of the law, the President expects the EFCC, ICPC and such agencies to proceed with ongoing investigations.

“When and where they have reasonable grounds to charge former or serving officers to court under our laws, they do not require the permission of the President to do so.”

The post Breaking: EFCC, ICPC to investigate sacked Babachir, Oke – Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

