Breaking: Evans charged with murder

Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, has been indicted of new charge bordering on murder before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos High Court in Igbosere.

Recall that Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere had, on 23rd October, adjourned the arraignment and hearing of pending application of Evans, to Today, October 27.

Evans is being tried alongside five others over alleged murder, kidnap of Sylvanius Ahanonu Hafiia and attempted kidnap of the Chairman of Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Obianodo.

Justice Taiwo had adjourned the case following an application by Evans’ counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State High court sitting in Igbosere fixed November 11, 2017, for the ruling in Evans’ trial.

However, Evans’ Defence Counsel argued that his client could be charged with court contempt on the adjourned date being that he already had a case against him at the state high court Ikeja, on the same offence.

He also said charging the accused on same counts in another court could amount to duplication of charges.

But the prosecution countered that the defence is in total misinterpretation/ misunderstanding of the word duplicity.

The DPP adds that according to sec 153 of the ACJ 2015 a count should contain one single offence, containing more than one offence will means bad for duplicity.

Therefore when an offence is committed on separate days, in this case, the offence of attempted kidnapping was committed in 2014, which can be brought in different courts.

The post Breaking: Evans charged with murder appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

