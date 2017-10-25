BREAKING: Jonathan fails to appear as witness in Metuh’s trial
Goodluck Jonathan, immediate past Nigerian President, on Wednesday, failed to appear before an Abuja Federal High Court as defence witness in the ongoing trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh. The Justice Okon Abang-led court had ordered the former President to appear. Metuh is currently facing charges for […]
BREAKING: Jonathan fails to appear as witness in Metuh’s trial
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!