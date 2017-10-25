BREAKING: Jonathan fails to appear as witness in Metuh’s trial

Goodluck Jonathan, immediate past Nigerian President, on Wednesday, failed to appear before an Abuja Federal High Court as defence witness in the ongoing trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh. The Justice Okon Abang-led court had ordered the former President to appear. Metuh is currently facing charges for […]

