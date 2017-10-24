Breaking: More troubles for Maina as Reps move to probe reinstatement

…commend Buhari over his sack

….Insist all those involved should be prosecuted

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-THE House of Representatives on Tuesday moved that an ad-hoc Committee should be set up to investigate those involved in the reinstatement of former Chairman Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdurasheed Maina.

The House also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking Maina immediately he got wind of his reinstatement.

This was sequel to a motion promoted by Rep Hahaha Adams Jagaba, APC, Kaduna entitled:’The Disappearance, Appearance, Appointment and Final Dismissal of Abdulrazaq Maina. Details soon….

