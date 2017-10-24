Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: More troubles for Maina as Reps move to probe reinstatement

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

…commend Buhari over his sack

….Insist all those involved should be prosecuted
By Emman Ovuakporie
ABUJA-THE House of Representatives on Tuesday moved that an ad-hoc Committee should be set up to investigate those involved in the reinstatement of former Chairman Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdurasheed Maina.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The House also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking Maina immediately he got wind of his reinstatement.

This was sequel to a motion promoted by Rep Hahaha Adams Jagaba, APC, Kaduna entitled:’The Disappearance, Appearance, Appointment and Final Dismissal of Abdulrazaq Maina. Details soon….

#

The post Breaking: More troubles for Maina as Reps move to probe reinstatement appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.