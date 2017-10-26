BREAKING: Nigerian govt recovers stolen $85m from UK

Nigerian Government on Thursday announced the recovery of $85m from the United Kingdom (UK). It said the money is part of stolen funds from the controversial Malabu Oil deal. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami stated this at the ongoing consultative meeting on assets recovery in Abuja. Malami decried the negative attitude of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

