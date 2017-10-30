Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Nigerian Law School website Lawschool.gov.ng hacked

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Nigerian Law School Website, Lawschool.gov.ng, has been hacked by hackers who called themselves Legion Bomb3r.

The site is currently playing a foreign music while a message displayed boldly in it saying it has been hacked by a Bangladeshi hacker who just arrived.

“The hack message read: Hacked by Legion Bomb3r.”

“Bangladeshi hacker arrived.

“Security is just an illusion to us cause we are unbeatable. We are error squard”

It went further to read: “Just because we are silent and we don’t react doesn’t mean we didn’t notice.:”

Nigerian Law School website hacked

