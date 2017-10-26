Breaking: NNPC commences crude oil exploration in Nasarawa state – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: NNPC commences crude oil exploration in Nasarawa state
Vanguard
Oil search in the nation's inland basins received a fresh impetus following the commencement of exploration activities in the Benue Trough by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). nasarawa state now producing oil. According to a statement …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!