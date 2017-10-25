Breaking: PDP approves N3m for chairmanship nomination form

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The 76th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved various fees for the purchase of nomination forms for all positions to be contested in the December 9 convention.

In a communiqué signed and made available to journalists by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, nomination form for for office of the National Chairman is pegged at N3 million while that of the Deputy National Chairman is N2 million.

Cost of nomination form for the office of the National Secretary is N2 million. All other national officers including the National Publicity Secretary, National Treasurer amongst others will pay the sum of N1.5 million each while ex- officio members will pay N500, 000.

The post Breaking: PDP approves N3m for chairmanship nomination form appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

