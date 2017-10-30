Breaking: PMB Sacks Babachir, Appoints New SGF Prrsident Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointments of Babachir Lawal, suspended SGF, and Amb Ayo Oke, former DG, NIA. Mr Boss Mustapha is new SGF. Details Later…. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

