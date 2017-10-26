Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Police disrupt PANDEF meeting in Port Harcourt

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Davies Iheamnachor
PORT HARCOURT – Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force Thursday took over the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, venue for the planned Chief Edwin Clerk’s led Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum’s, PANDEF, fourth quarter general meeting.

(l-r) Co-Chairman PANDEF, King Diette Spiff; Co-Chairman PANDEF, Obong Victor Attah; Coordinator PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clarke and Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo during a meeting at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 03/08/2017

The meeting which was proposed to hold (Thursday) was greeted with heavily armed, fierce looking policemen, who barricaded the entrance to the venue, chasing way visitors from accessing the hotel.

The source and cause of the development could not be ascertained, but it has been gathered that the leader of the group, Clerk and other executives who are lodged in the facility are stocked in the five star hotel.

Also, Dr. Osasu Ekpen Isibor, National Rep Host Communities of Nigeria Producing oil and gas (HOSTCOM) said: “We all came to Hotel Presidential this morning for the meeting only to see everywhere taken over by the police.

“This is not proper. We do not know what may have led to this development. The police officer told us to go that the meeting has been cancelled.”
More details soon

