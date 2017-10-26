Breaking: Police disrupt PANDEF meeting in Port Harcourt

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force Thursday took over the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, venue for the planned Chief Edwin Clerk’s led Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum’s, PANDEF, fourth quarter general meeting.

The meeting which was proposed to hold (Thursday) was greeted with heavily armed, fierce looking policemen, who barricaded the entrance to the venue, chasing way visitors from accessing the hotel.

The source and cause of the development could not be ascertained, but it has been gathered that the leader of the group, Clerk and other executives who are lodged in the facility are stocked in the five star hotel.

Also, Dr. Osasu Ekpen Isibor, National Rep Host Communities of Nigeria Producing oil and gas (HOSTCOM) said: “We all came to Hotel Presidential this morning for the meeting only to see everywhere taken over by the police.

“This is not proper. We do not know what may have led to this development. The police officer told us to go that the meeting has been cancelled.”

More details soon

The post Breaking: Police disrupt PANDEF meeting in Port Harcourt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

