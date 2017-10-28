Breaking: UNN graduate Ozibo breaks 69-year-old academic record in UI

What appears to be, perhaps the longest elusive academic jinx in Nigeria was recently broken by Ozibo Ozibo Ekele, a 2016 graduate of the famed Ibadan School of History (Department of History), Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, where he finished top of the Faculty and Department with a B.A. (First Class Honours) and a CGPA of 6.6 out of a possible 7.0.

By this feat, he became the first person to graduate with First Class Honours in the 69-year-old Department.

Ozibo who is also a 2013 Mass Communication graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, is therefore expected to cart away several academic Prizes in the forthcoming 2017 Convocation ceremony of the University of Ibadan.

These include, Best Graduating Student of both Faculty of Arts and Department of History; Dr. Robert Bradbury Memorial Prize; Irving and Bonar Prize; Oba Lipede Prize; CUSO Nigeria Limited Prize; J.A. Atanda Memorial Prize; and Omoyisola Atanda Memorial Prize in History.

A native of Agba in Ishielu L.G.A. of Ebonyi State, Ozibo is currently rounding off his M.A. History Programme in Ibadan.

Established in November 1948 under the tutulege of the erudite Professors C.J. Potter, Jean Mellanby, K.O. Dike and J.D. Omer-Cooper, the Department of History, University of Ibadan, better known as the Ibadan School of History for its pioneering role in nurturing independence movements and advancing African historical research, scholarship, culture and civilization, boasts as its alumni notable men and women in all walks of life such as late JFA Ade-Ajayi and Chinua Achebe, C.C. Momah, V.C. Ike, C.C. Ifemesia, Tekena Tamuno, A.E. Afigbo, Obaro Ikime, E.C. Amucheazi, B.O. Oloruntimehin, B.A. Mojuetan, Okon Uya, T.O. Iredia, G.O. Oguntomisin, CBN Ogbogbo (current National President of the Historical Society of Nigeria), etc. It is interesting to note that between 1948 and 2015, the Department could not produce a First Class graduate until 2016 when Ozibo Ozibo Ekele broke the record. Congratulations!

