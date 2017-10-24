BVN: Dabiri-Erewa Asks for More Time for Nigerians in Diaspora – THISDAY Newspapers
BVN: Dabiri-Erewa Asks for More Time for Nigerians in Diaspora
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has appealed to both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to put modalities and logistics in place for …
