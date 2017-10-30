Pages Navigation Menu

Brent oil holds above $60 on expected output cut extension – Reuters

Reuters

Brent oil holds above $60 on expected output cut extension
LONDON (Reuters) – Brent oil held above $60 a barrel on Monday, near its highest since mid-2015, on expectations OPEC-led production cuts would be extended beyond March although rising Iraqi exports put a lid on prices. An oil pump jack is seen at …
Oil prices rise above $60Premium Times
Oil Extends Two-Year High Amid OPEC Resolve, Iraq DisruptionsBloomberg
Oil price at 2yr-high as Saudi Arabia remains committed to output cutsRT
Times of India –AzerNews –AllAfrica.com –Moneycontrol.com
all 54 news articles »

