Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brent Won’t Rally to $70 a Barrel, Global Risk Management Says – Bloomberg

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Brent Won't Rally to $70 a Barrel, Global Risk Management Says
Bloomberg
Michael Poulsen, senior oil risk manager at Global Risk Management, says U.S. shale producers have demonstrated self-control over the past year, with more concern for revenue rather than just output, although he doesn't expect breakevens to fall much …
API reports build while market awaits EIA reportEconoTimes
Oil gains as Opec said to work on exit plan alongside extensionMalay Mail Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.