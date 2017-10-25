Bricklayer docked for sexual assault on step daughters

A 50-year-old step father, David Ekong, who allegedly had carnal knowledge of two of his step daughters was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused, a brick layer, who resides at 30 Abule Oki St., Iyana Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for defilement, rape and assault.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

