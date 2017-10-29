Brisbane International to play host to Garbine Muguruza and Sloane Stephens – Courier Mail
Courier Mail
Brisbane International to play host to Garbine Muguruza and Sloane Stephens
WIMBLEDON champion Garbine Muguruza and surprise US Open winner Sloane Stephens have added their blaze of recent silverware to the Brisbane International's women field. World No. 2 Muguruza and Stephens were today announced as heavyweight …
Muguruza, Stephens to play in Brisbane
GRAND SLAM CHAMPIONS MUGURUZA AND STEPHENS CONFIRM BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL
