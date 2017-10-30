British Airways proposed to fly Nigerian yams to UK – Agric Minister, Ogbeh

The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, has said that British Airways has offered to fly Nigerian yams to the United Kingdom in a bid to sustain the export of the produce. Ogbeh, who disclosed this during the weekend in a chat with the press in Abuja, insisted that there was no alternative to exportation of […]

