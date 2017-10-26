British experts to train Nigerian yam exporters

The Federal Government says it will invite British experts to train exporters on best export packaging requirements to reduce cases of yam rejection at the international markets. Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said this during a meeting with yam exporters in Abuja on Thursday. Ogbeh said the training, to be funded by the Federal Government, would enable the experts to educate yam exporters on what they want, how they want it and the rules to reduce challenges faced during the trade.

