British FM says forcing EU citizens out of UK post-Brexit unthinkable

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Friday said it was unthinkable that European Union (EU) citizens would be forced to leave Britain after Brexit. “I cannot imagine a scenario in which citizens are obliged to leave,’’ Johnson told a news conference during a brief visit to Lisbon. Britain is home to a sizable Portuguese population…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

