British FM says forcing EU citizens out of UK post-Brexit unthinkable

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Friday said it was unthinkable that European Union (EU) citizens would be forced to leave Britain after Brexit. “I cannot imagine a scenario in which citizens are obliged to leave,’’ Johnson told a news conference during a brief visit to Lisbon. Britain is home to a sizable Portuguese population…

The post British FM says forcing EU citizens out of UK post-Brexit unthinkable appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

