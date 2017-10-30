Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Broaden the canon but don’t call it unfair – The Times

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Times

Broaden the canon but don't call it unfair
The Times
Overreactions are instructive. Two newspapers and a mass of tweeters panicked around the headline “Student forces Cambridge to drop white authors”, though it was sheepishly corrected a day later. An open letter co-written by a student union officer
So it's Shakespeare out and Shaggy in at Cambridge?The Guardian
Making Cambridge's voice heardVarsity Online
The Canon Misfires at Cambridge UniversityAmerican Thinker
DeathRattleSports.com –The Drum –The Cambridge Student
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.