Brother of ex-Burkina president Compaore released by France government

An appeal court in Paris on Monday released the younger brother of former Burkina Faso president, Blaise Compaore, a day after he was taken into custody in connection with the murder of a journalist, his lawyer said. French police detained Francois Compaore at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on Sunday on an international arrest …

