Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brymo describes self ‘best thing ever’ in Nigerian music industry – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Brymo describes self 'best thing ever' in Nigerian music industry
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian singer, Olawale Brymo has described himself as the 'best thing to happen to Nigerian music industry.' The musician also said he would not let Nigerians wait until he dies before his status was accepted. Brymo, who came to limelight seven years
Brymo reminds Nigerians of his musical awesomeness in very court tweetAmoré (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.