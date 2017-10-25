Buffon to retire unless Juve win UCL
Italian international goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said on Tuesday he will retire at the end of the season, unless Juventus win the Champions League. The 39-year-old plans to bring the curtain down on his career after the 2018 World Cup, but if Juventus triumph in Europe he could continue on to try to add the Club […]
