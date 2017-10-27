Buhari Apologises As Saraki, Dogara Leave Aso Rock “In Anger”

President Muhammadu Buhari has tendered an apology to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and other top members of the National Assembly over a row with security personnel earlier on Thursday.

It was gathered that the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and some principal officers of the National Assembly on Thursday night left the presidential villa in Abuja in the state of anger.

They were at the villa to meet with President Buhari over the 2018 appropriation bill as it was said to more like a dinner – slated for the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja by 8:30pm.

BREAKING: Saraki, Dogara, barred from entering Aso Rock https://t.co/Y53jqJrAIB — The Nation Nigeria (@TheNationNews) October 26, 2017

It was learnt that trouble started after the security operatives at the villa insisted that the lawmakers must alight in order to be screened.

Not comfortable with the screening, the lawmakers were said to have left in protest after all efforts to make the security guards see reason fell through.

“We were told to come down from the bus one-by-one for security check. Not even the presence of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives would make the security operatives change their mind. “We therefore decided to turn back. We could not withstand such an embarrassment,” one of the lawmakers said.

Confirming the incident, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that his principal, Buhari, subsequently sent his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, to go and make peace with the lawmakers immediately he heard about what happened.

Also present last night were Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, SSA-P NASS (Senate), Ita Enang and SSA-P NASS (HOR) Sumaila Kawu pic.twitter.com/yIFU56DgdR — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 27, 2017

Last night the President and Vice President had a private dinner with @SPNigeria @bukolasaraki and Speaker @YakubDogara at the State House. pic.twitter.com/StwvoYu2n3 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 27, 2017

He added that Saraki and Dogara later returned for the dinner with the President and Vice-President during which Buhari apologised for the incident.

“The Senate President and the Speaker returned and they just finished dinner with the President. President Buhari has apologised to them,” he said.

However, the Presidential dinner with the principal officers of the National Assembly is said to have been rescheduled for Tuesday.

