Buhari approved Maina’s reinstatement – Omokri alleges

Reno Omokri, former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the reinstatement of ex-head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the Federal civil service. Omokri maintained that there is no way the former Pension boss was reinstated and given […]

Buhari approved Maina’s reinstatement – Omokri alleges

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

