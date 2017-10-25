Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari approves Umar Hassan’s appointment as Provost of FCE Okene

Oct 25, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Umar Hassan as the substantive Provost of the Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State. This was made known in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, Directorate of Information of the College, Jibril Abdulrahman. The statement said the appointment was back dated to “take […]

