Buhari approves Umar Hassan’s appointment as Provost of FCE Okene

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Umar Hassan as the substantive Provost of the Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State. This was made known in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, Directorate of Information of the College, Jibril Abdulrahman. The statement said the appointment was back dated to “take […]

Buhari approves Umar Hassan’s appointment as Provost of FCE Okene

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

