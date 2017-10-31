Buhari Aware of Maina’s Recall, I Warned Him – HoS, Oyo-Ita Opens Carn of Worms

The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the reinstatement of a former Chairman of the Pension Reforms Commission, Mallam Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service.

She, however, said she warned the President against it.

Oyo-Ita said that her warning was based on the implications such reinstatement would have on the anti-corruption war of the Federal Government.

The HoS stated this in her memo to the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Abba Kyari.

The memo, with reference number HSCSF/HCSF/LU/COR/FCSC/750/T, was dated October 23, 2017.

The memo entitled, “Re: Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina,” obtained by Punch, was received in the office of the Chief of Staff to the President on October 23.

Buhari had directed the HoS to investigate the circumstances that surrounded the return of Maina to the civil service.

Maina, whose whereabouts is still unknown, has been accused of embezzling pensioners’ funds running into billions of naira.

The former pension boss has, however, spoken from his hideout insisted he is not a thief.

The HoS said she met the Buhari after the Federal Executive Council meeting of Wednesday, October 11, and verbally warned him against recalling Maina.

She, however, did not say what the response of the President was after briefing him.

Oyo- Ita said, “Please, note that the OHCSF was never in agreement with the reinstatement and consequently never conveyed the approval of the FCPC to Mr. A. A. Maina, nor approved his posting to the Ministry of Interior or any other MDA.

“Rather, I sought audience with His Excellency, Mr. President on Wednesday, 11 th October, 2017 after the FEC meeting where I briefed His Excellency verbally on the wide-ranging implications of the reinstatement of Mr. A . A. Maina, especially the damaging impact on the anti- corruption stance of this administration.”

The letter partly read, “Further to your letter Ref . SH /COS / 100/A /1570 dated 23 rd October, 2017 on the above subject matter, I write to inform you of the circumstances leading to the irregular recall of Mr. Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina.

“I wrote to place on record the following facts as it permits to Mr. A. A. Maina who was dismissed from service on 21 st February, 2013.

“The move to recall Mr. A. A. Maina was at the instance of a series of letters from the Attorney General of the Federation to the Federal Civil Service Commission requesting the commission to give consequential effect to the judgement that voided the warrant of arrest issued against Mr. A. A. Maina which formed the basis for the query and his eventual dismissal.

“The letters herewith attached as Annexes I-III are:

(a ) Ref. HAGF/ FFCSC/2017 / VOL.1 /1 dated 19 th January 2017,

(b) Ref. HAGF/ FFCSC/2017 / VOL.1 / 2 dated 21 st February 2017; and

(c )Ref. HAGF/ FFCSC/2017 / VOL.1 /1 dated 27 th April 2017.

“The FCSC thereafter requested that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation should advise the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior to consider the AGF’s letter and make appropriate recommendations to the commission and this was so communicated to the Ministry of Interior.

“The Ministry of Interior took the matter to the Senior Staff Committee of the ministry and recommended the reinstatement of Mr. A. A. Maina into the service as Deputy Director.

“The OHCSF forwarded the recommendation to the FCSC which has the constitutional responsibility for appointments, promotion and discipline for further action.

“The FCSC in consideration of the letter from the AGF and the recommendations of the SSC of the Ministry of Interior consequently approved and conveyed the reinstatement of Mr. A. A. Maina with effect from 21 st February, 2013 vide letter herewith attached as Annex IV.

“( vi) The letter of reinstatement , as communicated to HCSF Ref . FC. 4029 .82/ Vol. III/ 179 dated 18 th September, 2017 attached herewith as Annex IV, ostensibly also copied the Ministry of Interior which is the one erroneously used to document Mr.A. A. Maina on a claim that he has resumed work since 28 th September, 2017.

“The Ministry of Interior informed the OHCSF of this development vide letter Ref. MI/ 1436 /II / 24 dated 16 th October, 2017 from Ministry of Interior stating that Mr . A. A. Maina has resumed with effect from 28 th September, 2017 is attached as Annex V.

“Please note that the OHCSF was never in agreement with the reinstatement and consequently never conveyed the approval of the FCSC to Mr. A. A. Maina nor approved his posting to the Ministry of Interior or any other MDA. Rather, I sought audience with His Excellency , Mr. President on Wednesday, 11 th October, 2017 after the FEC meeting where I briefed His Excellency verbally on the wide- ranging implications of the reinstatement of Mr. A . A. Maina, especially the damaging impact on the anti- corruption stance of this administration.

“However, I have requested the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, to provide any documentary evidence to support the claim of reinstatement and posting of Mr. A. A. Maina by OHCSF, since after his dismissal.

“The letter to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior is attached as Annex VI. The foregoing is accordingly submitted for your information and further consideration.

“Please accept the assurances of my best regard.

__________

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

