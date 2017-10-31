Buhari aware of Maina’s recall, I warned him – HoS, Oyo-Ita opens up – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari aware of Maina's recall, I warned him – HoS, Oyo-Ita opens up
The Head of Service of the Federation, HoS, Mrs. Winifred Oyo- Ita, has revealed that the recall and reinstatement of a former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina was not done without President Muhammadu …
