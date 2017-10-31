Pages Navigation Menu

‘Buhari aware of Maina’s reinstatement, I warned him’ —Head of Service Winifred Oyo -Ita

Following the reinstatement of former Chairman of the Pension Reforms Commission, Mallam Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service and subsequent sack after it sparked controversy, the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs . Winifred Oyo -Ita revealed Pres. Buhari is aware of the reinstatement even though the Presidency denied it. In her memo  with […]

