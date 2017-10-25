Buhari back to Nigeria from Niger republic

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after participating in the 4th meeting of the Presidential Task Force on the ECOWAS Common Currency Programme, in Niamey, Republic of Niger. This was made known by President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Bashir Ahmed, via his twitter handle on Tuesday in Abuja. Member-countries of the ECOWAS […]

Buhari back to Nigeria from Niger republic

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

