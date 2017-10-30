Buhari Bows to Pressure, Sacks Babachir Lawal, NIA DG, Appoints New SGF

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mr Ayodele Oke.

The President has appointed Mr Boss Mustapha as the new SGF.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the President Buhari took the decision after studying the report of the panel headed by Vice President Osinbajo, which investigated allegations of corruption against both men.

The Buhari administration has been under pressure to dismiss and charge the indicted men after allegations of graft followed closely by a presidential probe headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The President accepted the recommendation of the panel to terminate the appointment of Mr Lawal, and has appointed Mr Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The appointment takes immediate effect,” the statement read in part.

“President Buhari also approved the recommendation to terminate the appointment of Ambassador Oke, and has further approved the setting up of a three-member panel to, among other things, look into the operational, technical and administrative structure of the Agency and make appropriate recommendations.

PMB terminates appointments of Babachir Lawal, suspended SGF, and Amb Ayo Oke, former DG, NIA. Mr Boss Mustapha is new SGF. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) October 30, 2017

President @MBuhari has sacked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal. Boss Mustapha appointed new SGF. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 30, 2017

Monday’s decision by President Buhari comes more than two months after he received the report of the probe panel.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who headed the committee that probed both officials had submitted the report to the President on August 23.

The President suspended Mr Lawal and Mr Oke in April after both of them were hit with corruption allegations.

Mr Lawal was suspended for allegedly violating the law and due process in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

On his part, Mr Oke was suspended after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission discovered a huge amount of foreign and local currencies in a residential apartment in the Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Days after the EFCC made the discovery, the NIA had claimed that the funds belonged to it and that it was meant for a covert operation. Meanwhile, the apartment in which it was found was later discovered to belong to Mr Oke’s wife.

In suspending both men, the President set up a three-man panel headed by the Vice President, with the Attorney-General of the Federation and the National Security Adviser as members, to investigate the allegations against both men.

The committee was given 14 days to complete its investigation and submit its report to the President Buhari.

It was, however, unable to submit the report on schedule as the President travelled to London on May 7 for medical attention, a trip that would keep him away from the country for more than three months.

The delay in taking a decision on the fate of both men had attracted criticism for President Buhari and his administration’s anti-corruption war.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Buhari Bows to Pressure, Sacks Babachir Lawal, NIA DG, Appoints New SGF appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

