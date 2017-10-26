Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari congratulates Chinese Leader on re-election

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the leader of the nation. The President stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday. President Buhari expressed his conviction that the success of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and the implementation of its important decisions would serve to fulfil the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

