Buhari congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on his re-election as Secretary General of the Communist Party of China and leader of the nation.

He expressed conviction that the success of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and implementation of its decisions would fulfill the dream of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“Your widely acknowledged wise and firm leadership has played a critical role in changes in China in the past five years, and the renewal of your term will no doubt strengthen the unity of the CPC and its central, unified leadership, and further enhance cohesiveness of the Chinese nation,” he said.

The Nigerian leader expressed belief in the capability of the CPC leadership and President Xi to take China to a new level and enhance its standing around the globe in the next five years.

Buhari, in a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday, also said that his fruitful meetings and frequent communications with Xi had allowed the two countries to firmly commit to strong economic synergy and cooperative potentials.

The President praised the existing cordial relationship between China and Nigeria on one hand and with Africa as a whole, especially sustaining the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Adesina meanwhile commended Nigerians for their prayers and goodwill towards the President since he returned to the country.Receiving a delegation of well-wishers led by Amb. Eze N. Ebere to the President, Adesina said Buhari deeply appreciated the prayers from both Christian and Muslim communities during his ill health and after his recovery.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

