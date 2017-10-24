Buhari disengaged Maina over 2019 governorship election – Aisha
Aisha Yesufu, BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, co-convener, has hinted that former embattled ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, may have wanted to be disengaged from Civil Service. She claimed that the ex-Pension boss’s disengagement may have been a grand plot to prepare him for 2019 governorship election. In a tweet on her […]
Buhari disengaged Maina over 2019 governorship election – Aisha
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!