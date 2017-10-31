Buhari: EFCC, ICPC can go after Babachir Lawal, Oke

President Muhammadu Buhari will not stop the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) from investigating former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and former Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, who were relieved of their appointments on Monday, the presidency has said. President Buhari, had on Monday terminated the appointment of the suspended SGF, Babachir Lawal. The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, also approved the termination of the appointment of the suspended Director-General National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

