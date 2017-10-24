Buhari felicitates with `Baba Ijebu’ at 82

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Ogun businessman Chief Kesington Adebutu as the philanthropist clocks 82 on Oct. 24.

The president in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, lauded Adebutu’s contributions to the growth of the economy.

Buhari also lauded Adebutu for providing jobs to thousands of Nigerians, especially the youth.

He praised the business acumen, hard work and determination that enabled Adebutu to rise from a humble beginning to sit atop a business empire currently.

Buhari affirmed that Adebutu’s philanthropic programmes under the auspices of the Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation had made life more meaningful for less-privileged Nigerians.

He described as “worthy of emulation” the donations made by Adebutu, especially to educational and religious organisations by the octogenarian, popularly called “Baba Ijebu”.

According to Buhari, such contributions have endeared Adebutu to Nigerians from all parts of the country.

The president prayed that God would grant Adebutu good health and longer life, to continue rendering selfless services to his fatherland and humanity.

Adebutu is a recipient of several chieftaincy titles and honorary doctorate degrees from various institutions across the country.

NAN

The post Buhari felicitates with `Baba Ijebu’ at 82 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

