Buhari first president to brag on TV he will disobey court order – Orbih

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ferdinand Orbih, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being a champion deviant in the compliance with rule of law. In a comparative analysis of the obedience to court orders under the All Progressives Congress (APC) –led federal government and the previous PDP administrations, Orbih stated that it was a […]

Buhari first president to brag on TV he will disobey court order – Orbih

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

