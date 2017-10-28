Buhari government controlled by PDP – CG, Hameed Ali

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali has said that the Buhari-led government is made up of 50 per cent from the Peoples Democratic Party. He said the current government has not been able to move forward and fulfil its campaign promises. According to him, most of those calling the shots […]

Buhari government controlled by PDP – CG, Hameed Ali

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

