Buhari hails ‘Baba Ijebu’ at 82

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Ogun businessman, Chief Kensington Adebutu as the philanthropist clocks 82 on October 24. Adebutu is the owner of popular lottery company, Premier Lotto, widely known as ‘Baba Ijebu’. The president in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, lauded Adebutu’s contributions to the growth of […]

Buhari hails ‘Baba Ijebu’ at 82

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

