Buhari hails ‘Baba Ijebu’ at 82

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Ogun businessman, Chief Kensington Adebutu as the philanthropist clocks 82 on October 24. Adebutu is the owner of popular lottery company, Premier Lotto, widely known as ‘Baba Ijebu’. The president in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, lauded Adebutu’s contributions to the growth of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

