Buhari Hands Over “Sacked” Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke To Anti-Corruption Agencies For Probe

President Muhammadu Buhari has handed over the sacked Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director-General, Ayo Oke, to the country’s anti-corruption agencies for full scale investigation.

Following the sack of the duo on Monday, there were calls that they be handed over to the anti-graft agencies.

Quite a number of Nigerians had lauded the president for the dismissal of both men but they however sought that Nigeria’s supreme leader order their arrest and prosecution.

However, a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed that “President Muhammadu Buhari’s position is that investigation agencies which have already commenced the investigation of the two officers removed from office will go on with their work of investigation without any interference or hindrance”.

“The President, who is fully conversant with the provisions of the constitution will not stop the investigation of anyone because he has no such power under our laws. This is a decision of the Supreme Court.” “The President under our laws can, through the Attorney General, enter a nolle prosequi to stop an ongoing trial. He may, upon conviction, order a pardon. “Beyond these, the President cannot order investigation agencies to not investigate anyone and does not intend to do in this, or any other circumstance. “Based on his wish and desire for a strict observance of the law, the President expects the EFCC, ICPC and such agencies to proceed with ongoing investigations.. “When and where they have reasonable grounds to charge former or serving officers to court”

The post Buhari Hands Over “Sacked” Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke To Anti-Corruption Agencies For Probe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

