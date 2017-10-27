Buhari has done his bit in the anti-corruption war – Ita Enang – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Buhari has done his bit in the anti-corruption war – Ita Enang
Vanguard
Senator Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Senate) in this interview discusses his work as the president's point man in the Senate and the state of affairs in his native Akwa Ibom State. Excerpts: There have always been disputes …
30000 traders to get federal loans
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!